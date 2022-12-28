GRAY - Bradley “Brad” Dale Gillin (45) of Gray passed away at his home on Sunday morning, December 25th, 2022, after spending Christmas Eve with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father Larry Dale Gillin, Stepmother Patricia Gillin and his grandparents Robert and Connie Hughes and Roscoe and Gladys Gillin.
He is survived by his mother Mitzi Hughes Gillin, brother Kevin Gillin, sister-in-law Heather Gillin, nephew Matthew Gillin (all of Gray) Uncle, Aunts and several cousins.
Brad was a 1995 Graduate of Daniel Boone High School where he played varsity baseball.
He had previously been employed at White’s Foods in Gray and Food City in Gray.
Brad was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons. He liked watching Pro wrestling, The Walking Dead, Supernatural, Sons of Anarchy and Nascar where he had recently become a fan of Ryan Blaney. He liked playing Call of Duty with friends. He also loved spending time with his dog Sabrina. In the past he enjoyed playing competitive softball with friends.
Per his request there are no services planned at this time.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Karing Hearts Cardiology, special friends The Tucker Family, Jennifer and Lillie, Farris, Evelyn and associates and management of Food City #670 of Gray.