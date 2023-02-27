On February 25, 2023, Bradford Presnell, age 45 years old, went into the arms of his heavenly Father to join his family and friends that are already there, especially his older brother.

Born on November 15, 1977, and raised in Washington County, Brad had Down’s Syndrome and was one of the first in his community that allowed by his actions to pave the way for the handicapped people that followed him in the future to have advantages not disadvantages.

