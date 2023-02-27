On February 25, 2023, Bradford Presnell, age 45 years old, went into the arms of his heavenly Father to join his family and friends that are already there, especially his older brother.
Born on November 15, 1977, and raised in Washington County, Brad had Down’s Syndrome and was one of the first in his community that allowed by his actions to pave the way for the handicapped people that followed him in the future to have advantages not disadvantages.
Brad was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Along with his love for God, he loved friends and family, clowning around, fishing, wrestling, hunting, animals and farming.
The institutions that Brad has been affiliated with whether for learning, recreation, work or as a person to show what handicapped people could accomplish. Dawn of Hope, ETSU Child Study Program, Washington County School System, Kids on the Move, A Leg Up, Jonesborough Little League at Shiloh Park, Boy Scouts at Gray, Hunter Safety Course, Challenger League at Gray,
Volunteered for Kingsport City Schools and Mountain Empire Animal Hospital. He worked at Super K, McDonalds, and Ingles in Kingsport.
He was able to drive old farm truck, tractors, riding lawn mowers, go cart and Kawasaki Mule. He took guitar and piano lessons for a short period of time then Brad said, “I’m done.”
Big “Thank You” to all his people at CORE who were his family for the last few years. I wish there was enough room to list all the people that helped him along this voyage, but if you helped Brad then he showed his appreciation to you already and loved to hug you.
Proceed in death by brother, Thomas Howard Presnell Jr.; Paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. M.N. Presnell; Maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Paul D. Sherfey.
Survived by parents, Tommy and Paulette Presnell.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Randal Emmert, Mr. Mark Shelton and Mr. Geeter Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Services will be live streamed via youtube.
Pallbearers will be Geeter Lowe, Axton Lowe, Brian Kennedy, Allen Selby and Brian Collins.