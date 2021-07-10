JOHNSON CITY - Boyd H.”Toot” Ward, 78, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents: John David & Georgia Church Ward. He was a 1962 graduate of Johnson County High School. He was a retired Textile Supervisor. Boyd was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son: Anthony Todd Ward. A Brother & Sister-in-Law: Bobby J. & Shelby Ward, Johnson City.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Rock Springs Cemetery, Butler with the Rev. Wayne Cole officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made in memory of Boyd to the Rock Springs Baptist Church, 133 J. Thomas Stout Lane, Butler, Tenn. 37640. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
