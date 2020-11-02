“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith: Henceforth, there is laid up for me the Crown of Righteousness.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8 NIV
Boyce Young, 93, of Johnson City, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer at his home surrounded by his loving daughters. He was born January 23, 1927, in Higgins, NC. He was the son of the late Jeter Young and Bertie Flack-Young. In addition, to his mother and father he was preceded in death by: stepmother Elizabeth Young; his loving wife Naneva Young; brothers Howard and Charles Young; sons Ricky Brown and Gregory Brown; daughters Myra Brown and Jackie Brown; Grandsons Defadrus Hale and Augustus “Trey” Alaman; and Granddaughter Nikki Mills.
He is survived by: Daughters Kathy Mills (Cecil), Greeneville , TN; Sylvia Young, Arlington, TX; Lavonya Smith (Paul), Las Vegas, NV. A very special long-time friend Bobbie Gillespie-Scott. Also, granddaughters Heather Gomez-Mills, Greeneville , TN; Neosha Smith, Las Vegas, NV; Nicreshea Taylor, Johnson City, TN; and Katie Tucker, Johnson City, TN; and Grandsons Clay Mills, Nashville, TN; Paul Smith Jr., West Haven, UT; Tyrone Young, Johnson City, TN; John Tucker, Johnson City, TN., Greg Brown Jr. Johnson City, TN. In addition, Boyce had ten (10) great grandchildren and two (2) great great grandchildren. He cared deeply for all of his nieces, nephews, cousins, and all of his other extended family.
He was a faithful member of Grace Temple Eternal Life Center, Johnson City, TN, where he served faithfully for many years. Boyce was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Artillery Unit during the Korean War. He enjoyed attending church, traveling, gardening, and shopping for clothing.
The family would like to thank the VA Medical Center Doctor’s and staff for their care and help during our Dad’s illness. Special thank you to Amedysis Hospice for their care. The family also expresses a very special thank you to nurse Shari. Everyone was so kind and compassionate.
Receiving of friends will be 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Thursday November 5, 2020 at Birchette Mortuary. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a private service for immediate family will be held 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Birchette Mortuary and will be officiated by Elder Mark Redd. Interment will be held at 2:30pm at the Washington County Memorial Gardens.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 Birchette Mortuary