KINGSPORT - Bonny Beth Bernshausen Breeding, 59, of Kingsport, died Friday morning, October 29, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Okinawa, Japan, she grew up in Elizabethton where she graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1980. Bonny graduated from Columbus College of Columbus, Georgia to become a registered nurse. She worked as a registered nurse for many years in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Bonny’s gift in life was to find beauty in everything. This gift allowed her to create a special relationship with everyone she met, especially her husband, children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. One of her greatest joys were the times she spent at her lake house with all of her family. She had a deep connection with nature where she found peace and solace and the presence of God.
Bonny attended First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Joy Bernshausen; and brother-in-law, Mike Breeding.
Bonny is survived by her husband of 35 years, Pat Breeding, of the home; daughter, Alex Breeding, Nashville, Tennessee; sons, Spencer Breeding (Brittany), Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and Austin Breeding, Cambridge, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Zoë, Ava, Jack and Emmett; sisters, Kerry Johnston, Tammy Bernshausen, and Cindy Bernshausen, all of Elizabethton, Tennessee; brother, Todd Bernshausen, Aurora, Colorado; father and mother-in-law, Buzzy and Martha Breeding; sisters-in-law, Kelli Hopkins and Dudley Breeding, Johnson City, Tennessee; brother-in-law Mark Breeding (Kelley), Kingsport; several nieces and nephews – each of which Bonny had a personal and very special relationship with.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Kingsport (masks are encouraged). Funeral services will follow with Dr. WM Randall Frye and Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center at Holston Valley Medical Center, 130 West Ravine, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37660.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Bonny Breeding.