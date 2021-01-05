ELIZABETHTON- Bonnie Ramsey Moore, age 93, of Elizabethton, TN passed away following an extended illness on Sunday, January 03, 2021 at Hillview Health Center. Bonnie was born in Butler, TN to the late James B. Ramsey and Marie Goodwin. She was very independent, giving, and adored her family. Bonnie enjoyed taking care of her yard, walking, and especially loved to shop to find a great deal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, CMSGT Dwight M. Moore USAF; children, Anna Ruth Moore Lacey and Betty Sue Moore; brother, Col. James B. Ramsey II USAF. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Carol Moore Whaley, and partner Bill; grandchildren, Betsy Lacey Hicks and husband Brandon, Ashley Whaley Webb and husband Ryan; great-granddaughter, Kadence Breanne Presnell.
A private graveside for the family will be held at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to James Ramsey V, for all his loving care and support.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Children’s Advocacy Center, 201 East Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City TN 37604 or you may donate at their website at http://www.cac1st.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.