Bonnie Olive Hensley (née Ricker) embarked on her heavenly journey Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

Bonnie was born on May 8th, 1943 to the late Clarence and Pearl Ricker. Originally, from Houston Valley, TN, Bonnie moved with her mother, twin sister (Wilma), and older brother (Ross) to Afton, TN after the passing of her father. There, she attended Doak School and later graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School.