Bonnie Olive Hensley (née Ricker) embarked on her heavenly journey Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Bonnie was born on May 8th, 1943 to the late Clarence and Pearl Ricker. Originally, from Houston Valley, TN, Bonnie moved with her mother, twin sister (Wilma), and older brother (Ross) to Afton, TN after the passing of her father. There, she attended Doak School and later graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School.
After high school, Bonnie began working for Greene Valley Developmental Center (GVDC) where she built a nearly thirty-five-year career working with individuals with intellectual disabilities. In her early years at GVDC, she also met her husband, Clyde, and moved to Limestone, TN; a community which she called home.
After closing the GVDC chapter of her life, Bonnie embraced retirement wholeheartedly and made the most of every single day. She devoted time to her many hobbies and pastimes which included: vegetable and flower gardening, cooking, canning, scrapbooking, sewing and quilting, setting tobacco, picking blackberries in the summertime, and spending time with her twin sister, Wilma. Bonnie, more dotingly known as “Mammaw,” was very present in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. From family parties and school programs, to graduation ceremonies and weddings, she was always there with a camera in one hand and something she had cooked in the other. Bonnie was also an active member of the New Beginnings Church of Limestone congregation and attended as long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Pearl Ricker; husband: Clyde Hensley; twin sister and brother-in-law: Wilma and Bobby Babb; brother: Ross Ricker; niece: Sherri Hall; nephew: Randy Bowers; brothers-in-law: Luther (Pauline) Hensley, Roy Hensley; and sister-in-law: Rosa Lee (Shorty) Smith; and niece-in-law: Bonnie Smith
She is survived by three sons and one stepson: Larry (Jennifer) Hensley, Tim (Linda) Hensley, Ross Hensley, and Mike (Beverly) Hensley; seven grandchildren: Dusty Hensley, Dr. Matt (Claire) Hensley, William (Breanna) Hensley, Bobby (Chasity) Hensley, and Ronnie Hensley; Daniel Hensley; Rachel Street; five great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Mary Ricker, Linda Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be all her friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 3p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday January 14th, 2023 with service to follow.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday January 15th, 2023.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.