ERWIN - Bonnie Miller, 78, Erwin passed away, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after a lengthy illness at Four Oaks Healthcare Facility.
A native of Erwin Tennessee, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Rufus & Emma Britt. Bonnie was a retired employee of Morrill Motors in Erwin TN.
Bonnie was preceded in death by husband: Floyd Sams and all her brothers and sisters.
Bonnie was a sweet, kindhearted gentle person who will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.
Bonnie is survived by her son, that she loved deeply Mike Sams and wife Rhonda, their two daughters Krista Dyson and Kacie Sams.
Bonnie is also survived by loving husband of twenty eight years: RC Miller.
Bonnie’s stepchildren Donna Denton and husband Ronny, Randy Miller and wife Kim, Reece Miller and wife Litisha.
A memorial service has not been planned at this time.