ELIZABETHTON - Bonnie Ann Pritchard Patterson, age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021 from her residence. Bonnie was born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee to the late James “Jim” Pritchard and Polly Jane Hughes Pritchard. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was also preceded in death by her husband, John Constant Patterson; a granddaughter, Polly Ann Patterson; two sisters, Carlee DeLillo and Doshie Pritchard; and six brothers, Robert Pritchard, Nathan Pritchard, Hobart Pritchard, Gaines Pritchard, Eugene Pritchard and Benny Pritchard.
Bonnie retired as a supervisor at Roan Mountain State Park, after her retirement she worked part time for Sycamore Shoals State Park. Bonnie was one of the original founders of Riverside Community Church of Jesus and served as an overseer at the church and sang in the church choir. She loved flowers, puzzles, crafts, canning, shopping, cooking and especially spending time with her family. Bonnie also enjoyed her African Grey pet bird, “Sunshine” and bird watching.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include three children, Dennis Lee Patterson and wife JoAnn, of Johnson City, Sherry P. Johnson and husband Benny, of Hampton and Johnny Steven Patterson and wife Brenda, of Hampton; six grandchildren, Angie Baker and husband Larry, Penny Johnson, Shannon Scott and husband Danny, Ben Johnson and wife Brittney, Stevie Patterson and wife Barbara and Audrey Ervin and husband Darren; fifteen great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; one brother, JP Pritchard, of the Milligan Community and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Bonnie Ann Pritchard Patterson will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Riverside Community Church of Jesus (121 Patterson Lane, Elizabethton) with Pastor Benny Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the church, prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Danny Scott, her grandson, Ben Johnson and her great grandsons, Patterson Cox, Rhett Scott, Greyson Scott, Will Scott, Matthew Johnson and Lane Leonard. Honorary pallbearers will be Viola Woods, Tabitha Miller, ProCare, Caris and Bonnie’s many caregivers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
