JOHNSON CITY - Bonita Annette Fair, 62, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at The Waters of Johnson City. She was a native of Fayetteville, NC and was a daughter of the late John and Mary Hall Fair. Bonita had worked as an LPN for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Fair.
Survivors include her children, David Fair of Morgan County, TN, Michael Fair of Winter Garden, FL and Tameka Fair of Johnson City; a brother, Phillip Fair and his wife, Kathy of Jackson, TN; grandchildren, Mikala, Brandon, David, Malik, Daric, Caleb, Brianna, Jonathan, Lexie, Destini and Kam; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bonita will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday April 8, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Dwight McPherson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245