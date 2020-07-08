JONESBOROUGH - Bobby William Ferguson, 56, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness.
He was born in Fort Hood Texas to the late Carl Ferguson and wife Betty Maupin Ferguson.
Bobby was a former member of King Springs Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and owned and operated Cut Rate Towing for 19 years. Bobby was also a former volunteer at the Gray Fire Department.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory are his loving, devoted wife, Debbie Ferguson of the home; sons, Elijah Ferguson of the home, Nicholas Ferguson and Stephanie of Gray, Matthew Shorter of Nevada; grandchildren, Anna, Madilynn, and Nicholas Jr. Ferguson and Dylan and Logan Shorter; brother, Johnny Ferguson and wife BJ of Gray; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Bobby will be conducted Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Sunset Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Rev. Gary Addington, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M. Pallbearers will be Travis Campbell, Matt Bennett, Anthony Grindstaff, Tim Perry, Chris Reed and Dan Reed.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Johnson City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, Amedisys Hospice, and all of his towing buddies.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tetrick Funeral Services to help out with the funeral expenses.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Ferguson family. (610-7171)