GRAY - Bobby Lee Tucker, age 63, of Gray went home to be with the Lord Thursday October 14, 2021 at his home in Gray. Bobby was born September 18, 1958. He was the son of the late Warren G and Josie Wilson Tucker of Gray. Bobby enjoyed his dog Chico and visits from his family. He was a kind soul, and many will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his brothers John Bishop, Michael Tucker, Dicky Tucker, Ricky Tucker, Teddy Tucker and sisters Betty Tucker, Mary Harshbarger and 2 infant sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include: three brothers; Dean and wife Jane Tucker, Warren G. Jr and wife Shirley Tucker and Steve and wife Marilyn Tucker, also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gray. Contact the family on details for graveside services.