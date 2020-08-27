JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Lynn Brown, age 61, of Johnson City, TN passed away August 23, 2020.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Brown and Betty Whitson; Stepfather, George Whitson; sisters, Gail Gentry (David), Jan Huskins (Daryl), Kathy Whitson (Rodger); and nephews, Ronnie Huskins and Robbie Huskins.
Bobby is survived by his sisters, Georgia Turner (Padro), Connie Whitson, Kristy Barsz; brothers, Dennis Whitson, Isaac Whitson (Kim); and several nieces and nephews. Bobby is also survived by a very special best friend, Mike Fender.
The family will have a celebration of life for Bobby on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 6pm at Kiwanis Park on Main Street side. Please join us and share your memories of Bobby.