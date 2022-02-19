JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Kyle Bates, 75, of Johnson City, went to be with Jesus on February 17, 2022.
He was born on February 13th, 1947, in Knoxville, TN. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School, class of 1965 and attended courses at ETSU. He went on to spend 4 years serving his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force, including active duty in Vietnam.
Bobby worked in sales, construction, and insurance. He liked to spend his free time hunting and enjoying the outdoors with his bird dogs.
He was a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church and a current member of Skyline Heights Baptist Church. He was a Sunday School teacher and enjoyed time spent with his church family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude F. Bates and Ruth Bates.
Those surviving include: twin brothers, Danny R. Bates and wife Dena, of Johnson City, and Donny S. Bates of Lake Charles, LA; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A committal service will be held for Bobby K. Bates at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery historic section. Service will be officiated by Pastor Scott Knight and Pastor Don Page. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery gates by 1:50 PM to go in procession to the committal shelter.
