ERWIN - Bobby Kenneth Simpson, age 84, Erwin, passed away Monday April 19, 2021 at his home. He is a son of the late Kenneth and Pauline Hayworth Simpson. Bobby was a native of Calera, OK but had lived in Humble, TX and Portland, TN before moving to Erwin four years ago.
Bobby honorably served in the US Army Infantry. During his time in Germany, with the Army, he competed as a member of the 24th Division and 7th Corp Rifle Teams, winning multiple awards. He retired as SR Vice President of Manufacturing for United Structures of America, after twenty years of service. He was a member of the Rotary Club and American Legion. Bobby was a member of Brookmead Church of Christ in Johnson City. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He loved watching his grandsons play ball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Simpson.
Bobby leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Barbara Morris Simpson; two sons: Robert Paul Simpson and wife, Ronda of Erwin, Steven Kenneth Simpson and wife, Tramy of Indian Hills, CO; four grandsons: Connor Simpson and Clay Simpson, both of Erwin, Phillip Ho and Peter Ho both of Kennesaw, GA; three siblings: Gerald Simpson of Liberty, TX, David Simpson of Durant, OK, and Paula Smith of Iowa City, IA; two sisters-in-law: Jennifer Fort of Johnson City and Gladys Winters of Ashdown, AR; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon–2:00 PM Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM with Josh Thornhill officiating. Music will be provided by Cliff and Kristin Sliger. A private burial will be held in the VA National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made in memory of Bobby Simpson to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org or the charity of your choice.
