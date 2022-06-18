JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Joe King, 94, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 9, 1928 in Amherst, Texas to the late Joe & Vida McCoy King. He had lived in Tennessee since 2004. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Francis Lee King, two brothers and two sisters. Mr. King had served in the United States Navy. He was a retired Painter. He attended Erwin Full Gospel Tabernacle.
Those left to cherish his memory: Two Sons Ronnie King of Hampton, Tn., Duane & Amy King of Seattle, Washington, A Daughter: Judy Davis of Johnson City, Tn. Also left to cherish his memory his grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren. An Adopted Son: George Hamblen and Adopted Daughter: Pat Morris.
A Memorial Service will be held at Erwin Full Gospel Tabernacle at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 with Pastor Andre Head officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the King family