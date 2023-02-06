JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Joe Garst, 73, Johnson City went home to be with his Lord, Sunday, February 5, 2023 in Ivy Hall Nursing Home of Elizabethton. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late John and Frances Collins Garst. Bobby retired from Klopman Mills. He was a member of Keystone Freewill Baptist Church for 39 years where he had served as a Deacon. Recently attending Milligan Freewill Baptist Church. Bobby enjoyed singing in the church choir and working in his yard and flowers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Copas; three brothers, Donald, Roy and Michael Garst.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Kathy Wilson Garst; children, Allan Garst and his wife, Jaime of Limestone, Scotty Garst and Tim Lamb both of Johnson City, TN; brother, Dennis “Buster” Garst and wife, Lois of Jonesborough; a sister, Nancy Whitson and husband, Roy of Green Mountain, NC; two sisters-in-law, Dee Garst and Jolene Garst; granddaughters, Kati Garst, Tatum Garst and Reagan Shockely; God given grandchildren, Riley Copas and Hudson Copas; his God given daughter, Sheila Lyons and husband, Mark of Johnson City; also several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services for Bobby will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Mark Street and Rev. Bill Greer officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to Milligan Freewill Baptist Church, 1471 Milligan Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff, especially, CAN, Autumn of Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton for the compassionate care they provided Bobby during his illness.
