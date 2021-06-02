JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Jermaine "BJ" Hairston Jr., 39 Johnson City TN, passed away Friday May 28, 2021. BJ was born on February 1, 1982 to Chucky and Marshal Hairston.
Born and raised in Johnson City, BJ was a graduate of Science Hill and he continued his education at Walter State College. BJ had a passion for playing chess and sports and a deep love for God and his community. BJ had the soul of a poet and the heart of a lion. His smile was bright and warm and his laugh contagious. Son, father, brother, husband, cherished friend, 88, mentor, athlete, and legend. BJ was all of these things and more. He will be eternally missed. BIP BSky.
Left to mourn his passing are his mother Marshal and his father Chucky Hairston. His wife Shanna. Children; Keara, MacKenzie, Savannah, Amarrah, Lillian and Jayceon. Brother Jakeith Hairston. Maternal aunt Doris Hampton. Maternal uncles, Tony Davis and Richard Moore (Vicky). Paternal aunts, Brenda Brooks, Anna Smith, Lois Hairston, Estelle Hairston, and Ethel Hairston.
The family will have a private service at Friendship Baptist Church. There will also be a Celebration of Life Saturday June 5, 2021 at Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 http://www.birchettemortuary.com