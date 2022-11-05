HAMPTON - Bobby Jason Simerly, age 49, of Hampton, TN passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was born in Elizabethton to Bobby Simerly and Joyce Pritchard Franklin. Jason was a kind soul who never knew a stranger. He had the friendliest personality and could always make those around him laugh. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, cooking and watching westerns. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jason was preceded in death by his step father, O.C. Franklin; two sets of grandparents, James Riley and Mildred Pritchard and Thurman and Virgie Simerly. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joyce Pritchard Franklin; father, Bobby Simerly; sister, Leighta Laitinen (Andy); brother, Larry Simerly (Rebecca); nephews, Jordan Simerly, Greyson Simerly and Niklas Laitinen; niece, Kaylyn Simerly; special cat, Copperhead and life-long childhood friend, Sam Lyons.
The family of Bobby Jason Simerly will receive friends on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home between the hours of 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM.
The graveside service and committal will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. James Pritchard officiating. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to ICU Staff at Franklin Woods Hospital especially RN’s: Abby, Whitney and Heather.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may send donations to Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, P O Box 134 Elizabethton, TN 37644.
