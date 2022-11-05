Bobby Jason Simerly

HAMPTON - Bobby Jason Simerly, age 49, of Hampton, TN passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was born in Elizabethton to Bobby Simerly and Joyce Pritchard Franklin. Jason was a kind soul who never knew a stranger. He had the friendliest personality and could always make those around him laugh. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, cooking and watching westerns. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jason was preceded in death by his step father, O.C. Franklin; two sets of grandparents, James Riley and Mildred Pritchard and Thurman and Virgie Simerly. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joyce Pritchard Franklin; father, Bobby Simerly; sister, Leighta Laitinen (Andy); brother, Larry Simerly (Rebecca); nephews, Jordan Simerly, Greyson Simerly and Niklas Laitinen; niece, Kaylyn Simerly; special cat, Copperhead and life-long childhood friend, Sam Lyons.

