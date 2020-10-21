JOHNSON CITY - Bobby “Jack” Ward, 82, Johnson City, passed away on October 20 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Elmer O’Dell and Lena Blanche Greg Ward born on November 09, 1937 in Old Butler, Tn. Jack was retired from Cline-Holder Electric and Ingles of Boones Creek. He was a Korean Veteran and served proudly in the United States Army. He loved his family and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Go Steelers. Along with his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife Mary “Babe” Ward, brothers: Bill Ward of New Brighton, Pa; Earl Ward of Beaver Falls, Pa and Elmer Ray Ward of Kingsport, TN and his beloved pets Bootsie, Friskie, Shep and Brownie.
Jack is survived by brothers, Rev. Burl (Nancy) Ward of Ruffs Dale, Pa, Robert Harold (Nadine) Ward, and Roy Dale Ward, both of Beaver Dam, Ky; special sister-in-law: Nyoka Bentley, Johnson City, TN; Patricia Ward of Beaver Falls, Pa; special friends: Betty Edwards and Ron Harley as well as several very special nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors given by Bristol VFW Honor Guard Post 6975. Rev. Danny Osborne and Rev. Burl Ward will be officiating. The Family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to going to the cemetery in procession. Active Pallbearers are Kevin Ward, Austin Almond, Little Ray Ward, Ray Ward, Jr, Richard Ward, Brady Lewis, Gary Taylor, Isaiah Arnold, Michael Taylor and Brandon Murphy. Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Ward, Carroll Ward, Ray Ward, Jim Ward, Daroll Ward, Carl Ward, Burl Ward, Harold Ward, Dale Ward, and Bobby Taylor. Jack wanted to thank the doctor, nurses and staff at the Mountain Home Medical Center. Also, a special thank you to President Donald J. Trump for his dedication to our veterans. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
