HAMPTON - Bobby Gerald Honeycutt, age 82, of Hampton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was employed 25 years for the city of Johnson City, Tennessee until he retired after an accident. Bobby loved the Lord, but he hadn't been active in a church in many years because of being confined to a wheelchair. He loved taking care of his trout and fishing.
Those who have preceded Bobby in death include his parents, Robert and Juanita Honeycutt; and brothers, Sherrill and Ronald Honeycutt.
Those surviving Bobby include his children, Jessie, Rocky, Darrell, Dwayne and Louis; sister, Diane Edens; brother, Jeffery Honeycutt; and his special friend, Lori Anderson.
Bobby’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread by his friend Lori Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
