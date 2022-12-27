JONESBOROUGH - Bobby Gene Harrell, 86 of Jonesborough, TN passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 after a lengthy illness at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital.

He was born in Mitchell County, NC and moved to Johnson City when he was 3 years old. Bobby graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1954. After graduation, he began working with Earnest Clark, who taught him the trade of construction. One winter when work was slow, he and Mr. Clark volunteered their time for some repairs to the building where they attended church at Antioch Baptist Church. After a few years of learning the trade under Mr. Clark, he and his brother, Henry, began Harrell Brothers Construction Company. Harrell Brothers had a much-respected reputation and was a successful business in the area; they continued building houses for 45 years throughout Johnson City. During that time, they also built the parsonage for Antioch Baptist Church, and built an addition onto the Church in the 1970’s.

