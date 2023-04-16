JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Gene Haney, 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Bob was born January 23, 1940, in Johnson City and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mary Jilton Haney. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Science Hill High School. Bobby played high school football and ran track. He was recently inducted into the Science Hill High School Sports Hall of Fame for his success in track and field from 1956-1959, including his competition in the state decathlon where he placed 2nd.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you