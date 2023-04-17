JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Gene Haney, 83, Johnson City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Correction: the family would like to extend a very special "Thank You" to the caregivers at Dominion Senior Living, Home Instead and Amedysis Hospice, for the excellent care given during his stay.

