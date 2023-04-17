Bobby Gene Haney Apr 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Gene Haney, 83, Johnson City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 13, 2023.Correction: the family would like to extend a very special "Thank You" to the caregivers at Dominion Senior Living, Home Instead and Amedysis Hospice, for the excellent care given during his stay.Please visit www.morrisbaker.com for service information. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Related Articles Mr. Joe Bales Bobby Gene Haney Elizabeth Ann Fritz Bobby Gene Haney Dorothy Carter Rose Miller Geoffrey Kirsop Hutchings Elizabeth Ann Fritz Scotty Lee Rupe Janice Kay Blackburn Bobby Gene Haney ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.