JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Gene Haney, 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Bob was born January 23, 1940, in Johnson City and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Robert Calvin and Mary Jilton Haney. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Science Hill High School. Bobby played high school football and ran track. He was recently inducted into the Science Hill High School Sports Hall of Fame for his success in track and field from 1956-1959, including his competition in the state decathlon where he placed 2nd.
He served 6 months in the US Army at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, and 7 years in the Army Reserve.
Bob worked in the cable television industry, getting his start with local cable pioneer, Mr. Robert Huntsman at Huntsman TV Cable. His head for all things electronic then lead him to Sammon's Communications, Marcus Cable, and finally Charter Communications. He retired at the age of 62 as the company's Regional Engineer.
Bobby was of the Christian faith.
As a child and throughout his life, Bob was a big fan of cowboy movies. Growing up, he never missed a Saturday matinee featuring a good western or serial. His mother, Mary, chose to name him Bobby Gene after Gene Autry, "The Singing Cowboy".
Bob was an avid tennis player and always looked forward to his tennis tournament trips to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where there was lots of camaraderie and good times. He was one of the founding members of "The Barn", the area’s first indoor tennis facility. Bob and his tennis buddies were loyal patrons of Firehouse BBQ, where they met for lunch every Friday. He also enjoyed weekly lunch meetings with friends at the Red Pig, Bojangles on Monday's, and Arby's on Wednesday's. He also enjoyed shooting pool at Bailey's Sports Bar and later at the Senior Center.
Bob was a huge influence and mentor for young people throughout his life. He was a kid at heart, and was always joking, kidding, and teasing everyone he knew. Everyone received a "nickname". These qualities were what made him a special man who was loved by all who knew him.
Bob was a lover of animals. His family dogs over the years each had a special place in his heart. His beloved Bassett Hound "Jack", Terrier mix "Trouble", and the three female Poodles "Tootsie", "Daisy", and "Honey Do", who all loved to chase tennis balls.
Bobby is preceded in death by: his parents, Robert and Mary Haney; his brother, Lewis Haney; and his in¬-laws, John and Opal Pickle and Win Peck.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patty Haney; two daughters, Shannon Haney VanEaton and husband Van VanEaton and Tiffany Haney Siler and husband Tommy Siler, of Knoxville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Natalie VanEaton and Kathryn and Lauren Siler; and one nephew, Robert and Deborah Haney, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They will all miss his quick wit, tender heart, and twinkle in his eye.
The family would like to extend a very special "Thank You" to the caregivers and Senior living and to Amedysis Hospice, for the excellent care given during his stay.
A celebration of life service will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
The graveside service for Bob is scheduled for 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends wishing to attend are invited to meet there no later than 11:50 am. Services will be officiated by hospice Chaplin Steven Spell.
Pallbearers will include: Van VanEaton, Tommy Siler, Nicholas VanEaton, and Randy Miller.
Honorary Pallbearers will include: Jim Gould, Al "Gregory" Digrigorio, Joe "BJ" Jilton, Mickey Jilton, James Kyte, Kenneth Howell, Jim Pickering, and Tony Seaton.
Friends who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers are asked to contribute to: The Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org, The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org, or to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City at www.munsey.org.