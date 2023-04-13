Bobby Gene Haney Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Bobby Gene Haney, 83, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Service details are pending and will be updated upon completion.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 East Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the family of Bobby Haney. 423-282-1521. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.