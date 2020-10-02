JOHNSON CITY - Bobby G. Tipton, 67, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
Bobby was a native of Johnson City and was a son to the late James and Betty Greene Tipton.
Bobby was a member of King Springs Baptist Church where he was called on some to be the Song Leader. He recently retired from Snap On Tools. Bobby enjoyed fishing. He especially loved being a Papaw to his grandkids.
Those left to cherish his memory were his loving wife of 45 years, Susan Long Tipton; son, Johnathan Tipton; grandchildren, Lynlee, Alexandria, Silas; sister, Linda Wyatt and husband Jerry; brother, Gary Tipton; special Aunt, Shelby Greene; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service for Bobby will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Pastor Gary Addington, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 P.M. till service hour.
The committal graveside will held 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 5, 2020 in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the nurses on the 5th floor at Johnson City Medical Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN, is honored to serve the Tipton family. (610-7171)