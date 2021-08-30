HAMPTON - Bobby Carel Morgan, 84, Hampton passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his residence after a prolonged period of illness. He was born August 26, 1937 in Butler to the late Clessie Potter Cannon and Larry Wiley Morgan. He was a 1955 graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended ETSU. Bobby served five years in the United States Air Force. He was employed at Inland Container until his retirement. He was a member of Hampton First Baptist Church, The American Legion, and the VFW. He enjoyed watching the Hampton Bulldogs, U.T. Vols, Boston Red Sox, and Stock Car Racing.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Joann Arwood Morgan. Two Daughters: Kimberly Mullenix (Jim) of Hampton and Heather Strasser (Heath) of Pasadena, California. His fur baby Millie., his devoted companion.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of his daughter Kim Mullenix. The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Care and Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. It is requested that everyone attending to please wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Morgan family.