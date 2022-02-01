JOHNSON CITY - Bobby C. Green, 58, Johnson City passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Bobby Clyde Green and Mildred Marie Sanders Green. Bobby was a carpenter and had worked in construction most of his life. He enjoyed watching the Vols and Titans football, camping, fishing and spending time with his many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Sanders and a sister, Brenda Green.
He is survived by his siblings, Wanda Owens and husband, Chris of McMinnville, TN, Phyllis Hooks, Rachel Estep and husband, Wes, Dale Green and his wife, Heather all of Johnson City and Richie Green and his wife, Renee of Elizabethton; several beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Bobby will be conducted at 3:30 PM Friday, February 4, 2022 in the Roselawn Memory Park, Johnson City. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:20 PM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga avenue, Johnson City is serving the Green family. 423-928-2245