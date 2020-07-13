Bobby Bennett, age 77, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Claudette Honeycutt Bennett. He was adored by his two daughters and their families, Melissa and Bill Price and grandsons, William and Palmer and Lisa and Rob Stout and granddaughters, Abby and Emma.
Bob was a devoted member of Southwestern Baptist Church where he graciously greeted members and guests to worship each Sunday with his contagious smile and wicked sense of humor. He served his country in the Navy on the USS Independence before attending ETSU and starting his accounting career as an apprentice at Eastman Kodak.
Known as Pop by his beloved grandchildren, he loved cooking with them and there were always stories to share.
A committal service will be held at 3:00 PM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex, 215 Heroes Drive. The VA enforces social distancing and requires all attendees wear a mask, those who do not wish to adhere to these guidelines will be asked to stay in their vehicles.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
