ERWIN - Bobbie (Webb) Saylor, age 80, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. A native of Erwin, Bobbie is a daughter of the late Mack Bernie and Mary Jane (Riddle) Webb. She was a member of Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church and was employed by Baxter Healthcare for 28 years where she was a Supervisor until her retirement. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing sports, and camping. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth Lee Saylor; sister, Gail Miller; brother, Steve Webb; and brother-in-law, Dennis Thelen.
Bobbie (Webb) Saylor leaves behind to cherish her memory:
Son: Jerry Saylor and wife, Lisa; Grandsons: Scott Saylor, Aaron Saylor and wife, Danielle;
Sisters: Sharon Stepp and husband, David, Sue Thelen; Brother: Jack Webb and wife, Joyce;
Sister-in-law: Donna Webb; Several nieces and nephews; Special friends: Ivan Clipse, Loraine Cassa, Kathie Anderson, Linda Wise, Shelby McNeill.
Bobbie’s family would like to offer special thanks to Lisa Saylor, family friends, the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, Unicoi County Hospital, and Christian Care Center of Unicoi County for the love, kindness and care that has been given through this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Bobbie (Webb) Saylor in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 under the portico at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Chris Wilson. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum by 1:50 pm on Sunday, July 19, 2020 for the service. The family will receive friends any time prior to the service at the home of Jerry and Lisa Saylor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Bobbie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Bobbie (Webb) Saylor through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.