ELIZABETHTON - Bobbie J. Thornton, age 76, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Bobbie was born in Elizabethton to the late Blaine and Kathleen Barnett Freeman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Daniel Thornton; and a brother, Ronnie Jack Freeman.
Bobbie was a graduate of Elizabethton High School Class of 1964 and was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She loved her family and spending time with them and her grandchildren. Bobbie also enjoyed watching UT Football and was very caring and thoughtful to others- always calling and sending cards.
Those left to cherish Bobbie’s memory include two sons and daughters-in-law, Dan (Kelly) Thornton of Chuckey, TN and Mike (Erika) Thornton of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, Kayla Ann Fox (David) Warner Robins, GA and Bradley Cade Thornton of Chuckey, TN; two half brothers, Rick (Vickie) Freeman and Randy (Sherry) Freeman; an aunt, Marie Hagie; and a brother-in-law, David Thornton.
A service to celebrate the life of Bobbie J. Thornton will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with Pastor David Nathaniel Fox officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 17, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tim Carrier, Eric Carrier, Barry Carrier, Cade Thornton, Mike Thornton and Dan Thornton. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Friday.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Thornton family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.