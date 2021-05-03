JOHNSON CITY - Bobbie Burchell Foster, 78, Johnson City, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her residence.
Bobbie was born in Knoxville to the late Robert C. and Bertha Campbell Burchell.
Bobbie was a hard worker. She retired from American Water Heater after thirty-six years. Bobbie was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church. She loved her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bobbie loved to sew, read and was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She would do anything for anyone and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Sabrina Plemmons, and a sister, Bernice Heaton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Robin Hyder (Mike), Shena Campbell (Allen); son, Faron Foster; grandchildren, Diane Edwards (Craig), Christopher Russell; great-grandchildren, Noah Silvers, Nehemiah Edwards.
The funeral service will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Presnell, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. Those planning to attend are asked to please wear a mask or protective face covering, and to practice appropriate social distancing.
The graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Grindstaff Cemetery, Limestone Cove. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Johnson City Medical Center and Kindred at home for the care and compassion showed to Bobbie.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Foster family. (928-6111)