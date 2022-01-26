FALL BRANCH - Bobbie B. Manning, Jr., age 83 of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC following a period of declining health. Born in Charlotte, NC on June 6, 1938, a son of the late Bobbie and Senna Manning, he had resided in Fall Branch since 2003, moving from Bluff City and Blountville. He received higher college level education while serving in the US Air Force. He married Ann Etters on December 5, 1959 in York, SC. Bobbie retired from Republic Steel following 28 years of service and then was owner/operator of Public Drainage Supply from 1991-1993.
He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, Fall Branch Car Club, Bluff City Optimist Club, a founding member of the Holston Optimist Club and was formerly a little league baseball coach and a basketball coach in Bluff City. Bobbie will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papa, brother and friend who loved NASCAR racing, going to auctions and being with his family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for all the excellent care they provided.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Christopher “Chris” Manning in 2015; 2 brothers, Bill Manning and Jimmy O’
Conner; and 3 sisters, Pat, Sadie and Jewell.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ann Manning; his children, Denise Watkins and husband, Bill of Dublin, VA, Bobbie B. Manning III of Blountville, and Mark Andrew Manning and wife, Brenda of Fall Branch; grandchildren, Allen Watkins and wife, Charlotte of Draper, VA, Daniel Watkins and wife, Jessica of Dublin, VA, Savannah Manning of Kingsport, Samantha Manning of Kingsport, and Luke Manning of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Sandra Lee Matthews of Charlotte, NC; several nieces and nephews; and his pets, Baileyboy and Nova Lou.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 pm in the chapel with Bill Glover officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bueford Fletcher, T.R. Woods and Mark Winkle.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Vanderbilt University Liver Transplant, Vanderbilthealth.com.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.