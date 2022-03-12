JOHNSON CITY - Bob Williams, 94, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bob was a native of Bee Log, Yancy County, North Carolina, and lived in Erwin before moving to Johnson City in 1963. He was the son of Monroe Samuel and Delilah Wilson Williams.
Bob was always a hardworking man. He and his wife worked at Southern Pottery in Erwin until it’s closing. Bob then went to work at J.E. Green helping build Science Hill High School. He survived a twenty-foot fall and could no longer work construction. Bob then took a job as Custodian at First United Methodist Church, where he worked thirty-seven years until his retirement in 2000.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Vada Ruth Couch Williams in 2004, two sisters, Winnie Wilson and Etta Williams, three brothers, John Williams, Darius “Doc” Williams and Cornelius “Neil” Williams, and mother-in-law, Lucy Couch.
Surviving is Bob’s son, Larry Williams and wife Betty; two granddaughters, Tonya Kinley and husband Shannon, Tina Stelley and husband Wes; four great-granddaughters, Nichole Basket and husband Cody, Sierra Kinley, Madi and Abbi Stelley; one brother, Ed Williams and wife Cathy; two sisters, Cendie Phillips and Genieve Williams; several nieces and nephews.
Wow! What a great person!!
It was Bob’s request to be cremated. There will be a graveside service at a later date.
