JOHNSON CITY - Bob Satterfield, age 77, of Johnson City went home to be with his Lord on August 1, 2021.
Bob was born on August 13, 1943, in Johnson City to the late Tony and Minnie Satterfield. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Rosa Satterfield. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church where he was a trustee for many years. He worked for the Johnson City Press where he retired after 42 years. He was also a member of the National Guard. His hobby was photography where he did a lot of videos for Dollywood. He had the ability to work on many different projects.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of 57 years and his brothers, Jack Satterfield, Ron (Marianne) Satterfield, sister, Carolyn Patrick, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021. Service will be conducted by Pastor Harold Jones, burial will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and neighbors.