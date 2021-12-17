UNICOI - Bob P. Daniels, age 79, Unicoi, entered his eternal home on Thursday, December 16, 2021, while he was surrounded by his loved ones. He is a son of the late Frank and Mary Elswick Daniels. Bob lived most of his life in Carter County before moving to Unicoi two years ago.
Bob was a Truck Driver for thirty years with the Local 549 Teamster. He was a member of Watauga Point United Methodist Church. Bob enjoyed farm work, growing a garden, horses and watching birds. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will always be missed. Bob loved his grandchildren and treasured spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Gene Daniels.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of fifty-one years, Sharon Garland Daniels; his son, Josh Daniels (Melodie), Limestone; his daughter, Julie Dugger (Scott), Unicoi; four grandsons: Taw Dugger, Ivan Daniels, Cohen Daniels and Gideon Daniels.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Reverend Estel Williams will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 P.M. on Monday.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may make donations in memory of Bob to: Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
