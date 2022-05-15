GRAY - Bob Keith, age 80, of Gray, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home. A native of Clinchco, VA, Bob is a son of the late Otis Palmer and Mary Elizabeth (Romans) Keith. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam era, having served from 1959 until 1962 with the 46th Chemical Company at Dugway Proving Ground in Dugway, Utah. In 1962, Bob transferred to the United States Army Reserves, where he served until 1965. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by one son, Cory Keith and three brothers: Palmer Keith, Rick Keith and Ronnie Keith.
Bob Keith leaves behind to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 39 years, Barbree Keith; children: Bob Keith, Jr. and Lori, Michelle Miles, Kristi Mason and husband, Steve, Kevin Keith and wife, Missy, Kristi Gandy and husband, Daniel, Keli Thomas and husband, Mike, Savanna Keith; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; five sisters and two brothers.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Caris Hospice, Amedisys Hospice and Visiting Angels for their kindness and care during this time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Bob Keith in a funeral service to be held at 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Bill Murray will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Mountain Home National Cemetery, Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN. Those attending the committal service should meet at Mountain Home by 10:50 am on Friday for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be Mike Thomas, Billy Connor, Brian Carmack, Steve Mason, Bugs Stoots, Ron Dellinger and Wayne Andes.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Bob Keith through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.