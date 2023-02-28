ELIZABETHTON - Blanche (Snavely) Nicholson, age 90, of Elizabethton, Tennessee took the hand of her best friend, Jesus, on Monday, February 27, 2023 from the Ivy Hall Nursing Home to be reunited with her loved ones that had passed before her. Blanche was a lifelong resident of Carter County and was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Snavely, Sr. and Mamie (Clapp) Snavely. In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Nicholson; four brothers, Robert Snavely, Alex Snavely, Jim Snavely and John Snavely; one sister, Kate Tucker; two nieces; and one nephew.

Blanche was a wonderful, Christian woman who never had a harsh word and treated everyone as if they were the most special person in the world. She was a true confidant and prayer warrior, giving her full attention to anyone in need. She did these things because she was full of love and kindness. Blanche was a loyal and faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene and always told everyone that Jesus was her best friend. She was always a supporter of anyone that wanted to hear or share God’s word, including many missionaries she had met throughout the years. She made a tremendous impression on people and had a testimony that was always revealed simply through the way she lived her life. Blanche loved children and always took time to play with them and show them love.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you