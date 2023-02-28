ELIZABETHTON - Blanche (Snavely) Nicholson, age 90, of Elizabethton, Tennessee took the hand of her best friend, Jesus, on Monday, February 27, 2023 from the Ivy Hall Nursing Home to be reunited with her loved ones that had passed before her. Blanche was a lifelong resident of Carter County and was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Snavely, Sr. and Mamie (Clapp) Snavely. In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Nicholson; four brothers, Robert Snavely, Alex Snavely, Jim Snavely and John Snavely; one sister, Kate Tucker; two nieces; and one nephew.
Blanche was a wonderful, Christian woman who never had a harsh word and treated everyone as if they were the most special person in the world. She was a true confidant and prayer warrior, giving her full attention to anyone in need. She did these things because she was full of love and kindness. Blanche was a loyal and faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene and always told everyone that Jesus was her best friend. She was always a supporter of anyone that wanted to hear or share God’s word, including many missionaries she had met throughout the years. She made a tremendous impression on people and had a testimony that was always revealed simply through the way she lived her life. Blanche loved children and always took time to play with them and show them love.
Blanche retired from Sprint and had a wonderful work ethic. She had an amazing memory and was able to reflect on memories of the past with precision. Blanche was a dedicated wife to her late husband and they enjoyed singing and traveling. Carson and Blanche had visited every state except Hawaii. She loved to take pictures of her family, but her favorite activity was attending church, revivals, camp meetings or any place that shared the word of God.
Those left to remember Blanche’s beautiful legacy of love include her nieces, who were her caregivers: Joyce and Phil Grindstaff, Susie McLeod and June and John Gouge; several other special nieces and nephews: Judy Potter, Ronnie Snavely, Sandi Tucker, Freddie Tucker, Kathy Bradshaw, Nancy Greenwalt, Jeannie Troutman, Linda Feathers, David Snavely and Bette Roberts; and her sister-in-law, Candi Nicholson. Numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Blanche’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 3, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend Kenley Knight and Reverend Rick Shelton officiating. Music will be under the direction of Kenley and Kristy Knight. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Blanche’s nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the First Church of the Nazarene.
The family wishes to thank Victor and Judy Deloach as well as the staff and residents of the Ivy Hall Nursing Home family who went above and beyond for so many years during her and her husband’s stay with them and made it home to them.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in honor of Blanche to the First Church of the Nazarene, 200 West I Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Nicholson family through our website, www.tetrickfuneral home.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423)542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Blanche (Snavely) Nicholson.