JOHNSON CITY - Blanche Carrier Rose, 100, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Blanche was the daughter of the late Everett and Lena Carrier. She was married to the late Clarence Rose and a longtime member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church.
She loved her church and Sunday School class and attended until her health declined.
Blanche was well known for her delicious home cooked meals.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clarence Rose Blanche was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Rose; three brothers, Ralph, Gene and Joe Lee Carrier; one sister, Imogene Chappell.
Survivors include her son, Steve Rose and his wife Teresa; daughter-in-law, Nancy Rose; sister, Betty Wilkerson; three grandchildren, Bill Rose, Robert Rose and Sharon Browder; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside committal service for Blanche Carrier Rose will be conducted at 10 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Bill McDaniel officiating. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Tuesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Rose family during this difficult time.