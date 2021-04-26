Blanche Bateman Heaton, born in 1927 in her grandparents’ house on the banks of the Doe River in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, died peacefully at her home on April 24, 2021. Other than spending some of her adolescent years in Swannanoa and Robbinsville, North Carolina, she considered herself a lifelong resident of Roan Mountain where she lived with Warren Heaton, her husband of 64 years until his death in 2011. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in law: Will and Debra Heaton of Lakeland, TN and Larry and Kenny Lou Heaton of Roan Mountain, her grandson Adam Heaton, and step-grandson Nick Street, his wife Celia, and son Sam, and great grandsons Dustin and Damon Heaton, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom she loved and cherished dearly. She was predeceased by her grandson Austin Heaton, her step-granddaughter Aimee Street, her brother, Carl Bateman, and her parents Vernon O. and Frankie Bateman.
An exceptional athlete, she was a member of Cloudland’s championship girls’ basketball team. She was known by her family to be an excellent and adventurous cook, a warm hostess, a wise counselor, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, who was also passionate about her dogs, her cats, and her coffee.
She had an unbreakable bond with the mountains of East Tennessee, and she loved noting the seasonal changes, and being a part of nature in her vegetable garden, her flowers, or walking among the rhododendron gardens in full bloom on the top of Roan Mountain. Her favorite scripture she desired shared with everyone summarizes her life and can be found in the first two verses of Psalms 121: I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord which made heaven and earth.
Mrs. Heaton was a faithful member of Roan Mountain United Methodist Church and the Roan Mountain United Methodist Women, where she was active as a church leader and advisor until her illness in the last few years.
The family request any memorial donations be made to Roan Mountain United Methodist Church, 307 Johnson St., Roan Mountain, TN 37687. Because of COVID regulations and concerns, a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family only, with burial at Roan View Cemetery in Roan Mountain with Reverend Dennis Milhorn officiating.
She will be missed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home Roan Mountain Chapel is honored to serve the family. Office 423-772-3928.