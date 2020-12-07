JOHNSON CITY - Blaine Edwin “Eddie” Taylor, age 84, of Jonson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Eddie was born in Carter County to the late Blaine David Taylor and Mary Glen Nidiffer Taylor.
Eddie retired as Senior Vice President of Carter County Bank after 49 years of service and was a United States Army veteran. He was a member of East River Park Christian Church, where he had served as a former elder, former treasurer and was currently serving as a deacon. Eddie was a former member of the Rotary Club and a former member of the Lions Club. He loved to trade cars and riding on his tractor.
Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include his wife of 43 years, Phyllis Jean Honeycutt Taylor, of the home; two children, Michelle Melton and husband (his buddy) Rusty, of Elizabethton and Edwin David Lucas Taylor, of Johnson City; six grandchildren, Danielle Hope Melton, Blaine Edwin Taylor, Grayson Glenn Taylor, Codi Cornett, Tayla Dugger and Della Arnold; and his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Erin Taylor; two sisters-in-law, Jackie Hyder, Sharon Scott and husband Lynn; a brother-in-law, Dave Honeycutt and wife Bobbie; a special nephew, Tyler Hyder. Many friends, past coworkers and neighbors also survive.
A celebration of life service for Blaine Edwin “Eddie” Taylor will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at East River Park Christian Church with Mr. Jason Payne, minister, officiating. Music will be provided by the East River Park Christian Church Praise Band. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the church, prior to the service on Saturday. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Lewis, Terry Johnson, Patrick Blair, Kevin Lewis, Larry Taylor, Joe and Debbie Alexander, Tom Barkes, Richard Barker, Tim Sherfey, William B. Green, Jr., Julia and Steve Strazay, Jim Holmes and Dick Johnson.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to East River Park Christian Church/ Benevolence Fund, 1207 Broad Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee.
The family would like to especially thank the staff and nurses in the Covid Unit of the Johnson City Medical Center for the love and care shown to Eddie during his stay there.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
