JOHNSON CITY - Billy Ray Walker, age 64, of Johnson City, made it safely home on Sunday September 5, 2021.
Ray was born in Johnson City on July 8, 1957 to the late J.C. and Hazel Walker. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Peyton Walker; his sister, Earlene Miller; a brother, Buddy Walker; and father-in-law, Jimmy Collins.
Ray loved his entire family, but his grandkids were the light of his life. If you knew Ray, you knew how much he enjoyed “junking” and visiting the casino. His favorite pastimes included talking on the phone with family, especially his cousins and dedicated Friday evenings to visiting Aunt Barbara.
Ray is survived by his wife of 46 years, Faye Walker; his sons, Chris (Mary) Walker and Brian (Mindy) Walker; brother, Jeff Walker; grandsons, his little Angel: Peyton Walker, Jonathan Walker and Adam Depew; his granddaughters, Paisley Walker, Harper Walker and Kelly Harrison; great-grandchildren, Makayla Coggins, Ethan Harrison and Dixie Depew; special niece, Kim Alford; nephew, Timmy Miller and several special nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service for Ray will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday September 9, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of the funeral home.
The Graveside Committal for Ray will be on Friday September 10, 2021 at 10:00 A.M in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M. Pallbearers will be selected from the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Walker family. (928-6111)