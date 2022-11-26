JONESBOROUGH - Billy Ray Leach, 78, of Jonesborough, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Billy was born in Fresno California, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Leach.
Billy proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Kathryn Leach and his parents Robert and Mary Leach.
Those left to cherish his memory include; daughters, Tammy Johnson and Kimmie Mclaughlin and husband Bill; son, Jeffery Leach; grandchildren, Joshua Mclaughlin and wife Jessica, Tanner Leach and wife Haley, Jordyn Leach, Bailey Mclaughlin and Bryan Leach; great grandchildren, Asoph Leach and Kora Jane Leach.
Billy’s family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Cindi Wilburn, Sherry Arthur, Becky Pond, Jareen Cooper, Justin Varin and Julie Hughes.
A graveside service for Billy will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29th, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Curtis Hurt. Military Honors will be performed by Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39.
Pallbearers include, Bryan Leach, Greg Smith, Joshua Mclaughlin, Bill Mclaughlin, Tanner Leach and Phil Webster.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.