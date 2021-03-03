HAMPTON - Billy Ray Harrell, age 79, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from his residence. Billy was born in Hampton to the late Oscar Ray and Nellie Taylor Harrell.
Billy was a member of the Hampton High School Class of 1959 and had played basketball in high school. Billy had been employed in Civil Service and was a wonderful loving husband, grandfather, person and friend. He loved to golf and work in his garden. Billy was a member of Rittertown Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher and delivered food to shut ins. He was involved with the Masons and Shriners in North Carolina and was a Master of the Blue Lodge and a lecturer.
Billy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Kathy E. Arrowood Harrell, of the home; his son, Keith R. Harrell, of Arkansas; and four wonderful grandsons, Connor, Evan, Matthew and Wyatt.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Billy Ray Harrell will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Rittertown Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Stout and Pastor Dean Smith, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the church, prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will follow in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be the deacons of Rittertown Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be J.C. Campbell, Doug Graybeal, Bob McClain and Harmon.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Rittertown Baptist Church, 822 Rittertown Road, Hampton, Tennessee 37658.
We (the family) would like to thank all our dear friends and Amedysis Hospice for the love, prayers and food given in this difficult time.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Harrell family.