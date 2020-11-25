Billy Ray Hamilton passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Billy was born in the Fordtown Community and resided in Kingsport his entire life. Billy was a graduate of Steed College and was an employee of Eastman Chemical Company before retiring after 20 years of service. Mr. Hamilton served in the United States Air Force before retiring in 1972. He was a member of Gray United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Men’s Group and the Apple Butter Gang.
Mr. Hamilton was preceded in death by his mother, Hassie “Hat” Hamilton; his first wife, Dorothy Arnold Hamilton; son, Ronald Hamilton; daughter, Vicki Hamilton; brothers, Howard “Mutt” Hamilton and Jim Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Janie Hamilton; daughters Teresa (Henry) Fox and Teresa (Mark) Weber; son Donald Ray (Tammy) Hamilton; sister, Sue Butcher. Several grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 12:00 – 2:00 pm in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will follow with Pastor Aaron Atchley officiating. Interment will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to Gray United Methodist Church.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Billy Ray Hamilton.