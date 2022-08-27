JOHNSON CITY - Billy Ray Campbell, age 63, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family after an extended battle with cancer. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Charlie Campbell and Renia Bennett Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Lee Campbell.

Billy had worked in construction his whole life. He loved the outdoors and feeding all wildlife.

