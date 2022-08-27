JOHNSON CITY - Billy Ray Campbell, age 63, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family after an extended battle with cancer. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Charlie Campbell and Renia Bennett Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Lee Campbell.
Billy had worked in construction his whole life. He loved the outdoors and feeding all wildlife.
He is survived by six children, Shelby Reed and husband James, Jack Campbell and wife Lisa, Travis Campbell and Candace Babb, Suzy Gillespie and Chris South, Lisa Campbell and Josh Babb, and Courtney Abercrombie and husband Kyle; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Reed, Kelly Proffitt, Nicholas Campbell, Laney Campbell, Jordan Campbell, Jace Campbell, Chloe South, Bentley Dugger, Jaxon Babb, Melonie Abercrombie, and Dylan Abercrombie; three great grandchildren, Carter Profitt, Tyler Campbell, and Oliver Campbell; one brother and seven sisters; mothers of his children, Linda Arnold and Gaye Corby; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow at 2:30 PM in the Garden of Devotion at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Phil Reed officiating. Pallbearers will be James Reed, Nicholas Campbell, Chris South, Jordan Campbell, Jamie Arnold, Josh Babb, Roger Campbell, and Bobby Joe Nickles.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Avalon Hospice, Ballad Health Cancer Care, and Dr. Gretchen Bowling for all their love and care that was shown.