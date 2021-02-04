ELIZABETHTON - Billy “Peewinkle” Mathis, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went to be with his lord on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from Signature Health Care of Elizabethton. He was the son of the late Howard and Gladys Mathis. Billy served in the Army and later retired as a nurse’s assistant from the VA. Following his retirement he also worked at Ingles for several years. He was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church for many years. Billy was a good family man who loved to watch ball games and westerns. He also enjoyed attending high school ball games and the Twins baseball games.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Mathis. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Edna Sue Mathis, of the home; a daughter, Belinda Mathis, of VA; two sons, Johnny Mathis, of Charleston, SC and Tim Carr, of Elizabethton; three sisters, Brenda Bare and husband Glen, Patsy Dykes and husband Richard and Penny Fenner and husband Billy; two brothers, Mickey Mathis and wife Deborah and Barry Mathis and wife Kay; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
There will be an open visitation at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home on Saturday, February 6, 2021 between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. for those who would like to sign the guest book and pay their respects. (The family will not be present)
A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Cable officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 P.M. on Sunday.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the nursing staff at Signature Health Care for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Big Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1360 Elizabethton, TN 37644
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.