JOHNSON CITY - Billy Joe Lockner, 61, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Billy was born on July 28, 1960, in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late Fred R. and Ruby Walters Lockner.
Billy was a Baptist in faith, and was a native of Johnson City, he lived in the area for most of his life. He was a 1979 graduate of Science Hill High School. He was employed at East Tennessee Fire Alarm, the family extends their thanks to Bill Muse for 40 years of employment. He was an avid fisherman and had won many fishing tournaments with his fishing buddies. He also enjoyed playing golf. But, most of all he loved spending time with his grandchild and great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Lockner.
Those left to cherish Billy’s memory include his wife of 38 years, Kathy Kelly Lockner; one son, Josh Arnold; grandson, Michael Arnold; great-grandson, Keygan Arnold; sister, Linda Jenkins & husband Roy; his brother Freddy Lockner & wife April; as well as two nephews, Bradlee Jenkins and Trey Jenkins.
The family will be receiving friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 5-7:00 pm. A memorial service will follow beginning at 7:00 pm with Reverend Roy Jenkins Jr. officiating the service.
Condolences can be sent to Billy’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy Joe Lockner.