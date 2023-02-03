JOHNSON CITY - Billy Joe Tester, 83, Johnson City passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born May 27, 1939 in Gate City, Virginia, he was a son of the late William D. & Mary Alice Poff Tester. He had lived a number of years in Tennessee. At age 15, he was delivering telegrams in Johnson City. He was a Deputy Sheriff, pipe fitter and truck driver. He built his own home and was a jack of all trades His hobbies were fishing, gardening, flea marketing, hunting Indian relics, anything old-timey, and hunting with Allen, Clifford & Tom Boy. He loved spending time with his kids and a good home-cooked meal. He was of the Holiness Faith.

Survivors include Three Children: Anna Estep, Elizabethton, Teresa Lynn Tester and Don Miller, of North Carolina and Tommy Tester, Johnson City. Two Grandchildren: Timothy Estep, Elizabethton and Michael Sparks, Erwin. One Great-Grandson: Michael Lane Sparks, Erwin. One Brother: Bobby J. Tester.

