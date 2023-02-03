JOHNSON CITY - Billy Joe Tester, 83, Johnson City passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born May 27, 1939 in Gate City, Virginia, he was a son of the late William D. & Mary Alice Poff Tester. He had lived a number of years in Tennessee. At age 15, he was delivering telegrams in Johnson City. He was a Deputy Sheriff, pipe fitter and truck driver. He built his own home and was a jack of all trades His hobbies were fishing, gardening, flea marketing, hunting Indian relics, anything old-timey, and hunting with Allen, Clifford & Tom Boy. He loved spending time with his kids and a good home-cooked meal. He was of the Holiness Faith.
Survivors include Three Children: Anna Estep, Elizabethton, Teresa Lynn Tester and Don Miller, of North Carolina and Tommy Tester, Johnson City. Two Grandchildren: Timothy Estep, Elizabethton and Michael Sparks, Erwin. One Great-Grandson: Michael Lane Sparks, Erwin. One Brother: Bobby J. Tester.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Doug Rasnick officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in the Bakers Gap Cemetery, Mountain City. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Miller, Allen Blevins, Gary Chesser, Rick Widener and Carl Tipton. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.con.
